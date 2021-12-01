It’s sure to be a truly magical movie experience for everyone.

Film fans will be able to enjoy a range of yuletide classics such as Elf, The Polar Express, The Grinch and many others in the lead-up to the festive season.

Passengers will enjoy the spectacular screenings on a giant LED screen, with sound transmitted via a dedicated FM radio station – in the comfort of their own car.

Locations and dates for the Drive-In Movie events are:

• Waringstown – Friday 3rd December

• Rathfriland – Friday 10th December

• Richhill - Friday 10th December

• Gilford – Saturday 11th December

• Keady – Saturday 11th December

• Donaghcloney – Friday 17th December

• Markethill – Friday 17th December

• Tandragee – Saturday 18th December

There will be two movies shown in each area.

Tickets are limited and booking is essential.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, comments: “We are thrilled to announce our exciting Drive-In Movie events with films to suit everyone this festive season!

“It will be a fun-filled event for all ages, with a wide variety of classic and popular movies being screened. It’s the perfect event to keep the family entertained in the run-up to Christmas.

“As always, we are committed to ensuring everyone has an excellent experience at the events whilst remaining safe and following all the government COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

These events are free, however, booking is essential. Ticket availability will be released on the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages – keep your eyes peeled for details.

Ticket information and more details at www.lightupourborough.com/drive-in-movies/

-

-

-

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.