Missing boy: Dylan Heasty (14) may be in Lurgan, Portadown or Tandragee

The young teenager was last seen in Lurgan, but may travel to Portadown or Tandragee.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Dylan Heasty, aged 14-years-old, who has been missing since ten past eight on Thursday evening.

“He was last seen in the area of Lurgan, but may travel towards Portadown and Tandragee.

Dylan Heasty aged 14 who has gone missing from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded top, grey Adidas shorts and black trainers.

“If you have any information regarding the details of Dylan’s whereabouts, contact police on 101 quoting reference 2098 of22/07/21.”

-

-

Foxberry Fruit Farm owner urges businesses to apply for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council aid Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.