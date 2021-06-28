Missing: Girl disappeared two days ago
Police are increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday morning.
The PSNI said it is concerned for the well-being of Nicola Krzechka.
A spokesperso said: “Nicola was last seen in the Lurgan area at approximately 8.05am on Saturday 26th June 2021 and was believed to have been wearing black leggings and a white tank top.
“If you have seen Nicola or have any information on her whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote serial 2314 of 26/06/21.”
