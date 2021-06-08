Missing: Growing concern for teenage boy (14)
There is growing concern for a teenage boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
The boy, who is aged just 14, has gone missing from the Lurgan area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of Callum Devlin- 14 years of age from the Lurgan area.
“Callum has been missing since 1pm on 7/6/21.
“If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting CC2527 of 7/6/21”
