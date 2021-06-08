Missing: Growing concern for teenage boy (14)

The boy, who is aged just 14, has gone missing from the Lurgan area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of Callum Devlin- 14 years of age from the Lurgan area.

“Callum has been missing since 1pm on 7/6/21.

Callum Devlin.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting CC2527 of 7/6/21”

-

-

Angie McKeown: NI girl’s family raise £36k in her memory Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.