Mother and son from Co Armagh among road crash fatalities

A mother and son from the Bessbrook area have been killed along with a third person in a Co Louth road collision.

Mary and Kevin Faxton died following the two-vehicle crash on the N1 at Carrickarnan around 2.15am on Saturday.

Mrs Faxton was aged in her 60s while her son was aged in his 40s, police have confirmed.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “At approximately 2.15am Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Ravensdale north of Dundalk.

“The occupants of one of the cars, a male (40s) and a female (60s), were pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man in his 20s travelling in the second car was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, while second male (20s) also in this car was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The second male’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Garda spokeswoman added: “All three deceased have since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where post-mortem examinations are expected to take place tomorrow (1/3/2020).

“Formal identification has not yet been carried out. The local Coroner has been notified and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station.

“The crash site and cars involved were examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers. Traffic diversions have now been lifted and the road has fully reopened to traffic.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and particularly to road users who may have camera footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information should contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

A death notice posted on the Rip.ie website said: “Kevin and his mother Mary Faxton died suddenly as the result of an accident, 29 February 2020. May they rest in peace. Beloved son of Joseph and much loved brother of Malcolm, Carole (Small), Yvonne (Campbell) and David.”