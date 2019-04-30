Music festival planned for Brownlow House

A new and exciting music festival is set for the grounds of the iconic Brownlow House in Lurgan.

The “Master McGrath Festival” will take place over one night and is the first of its kind within the town.

It takes to the stage on Saturday, June 8 running from 6pm to 11pm and is being hosted by a newly formed committee of music enthusiasts.

It’s anticipated that over 3,000 people will be in attendance with a mix of headline acts from both Northern Ireland and England, namely DJ Pete Brady, ADORED, THE JAM’D, DOGHOUSE and DEFINITELY MIGHTBE.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in various outlets throughout Northern Ireland.

Details can be found on the Master McGrath Festival website: http://www.mastermcgrathfestival.net/tickets/4594470653.

There will be food stalls, camping, VIP areas and beer tents all available on the evening.

Tickets must be purchased prior to event.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “As a committee we are excited that this will be the first of its kind in Lurgan.

“It will showcase Northern Irish and English talent and will be an economic and social driver for the town.

“Brownlow House is a superb venue for the occasion and VIP tickets are available for those who wish to camp out on the night. As a voluntary, not for profit organisation we are hosting this festival in a bid to put Lurgan on the map with regards to music and a location to host prestigious events.

“We want this to be the start of bigger and better things for the town of Lurgan. We are engaging heavily with local traders and want there to be a spin off for people who contribute day and daily to the lifeblood or our town centre.

“We want this to be an occasion that is memorable and one that can be built upon going forward.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to attend this event and look forward to welcoming you on the evening.

“The festival is named after a very famous greyhound who was owned by Lord Lurgan. It went on to win the Waterloo Cup on three occasions. We want our festival to be as successful and therefore your attendance would be greatly appreciated.