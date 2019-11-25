Newest Starbucks opens in NI

The safety gates have come down at the new Drive-thru Starbucks in Co Armagh which finally opened today.

Sited at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon, work finished today at the Starbucks building.

Starbucks

Posting on their site this afternoon, Turkington announced: "What better way to celebrate the opening of Starbucks, than coffee all round?

"The new drive-thru coffeehouse at Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon is finally open."

Already at the Retail Park is Airtastic Entertainment Centre, Captain Green's Space Adventure Golf, Marks and Spencer, O'Neills Sportswear, Burger King, Tesco Extra and Halfords.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley welcomed the opening of Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I am delighted to welcome the opening of the new Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon.

"The business has been highly-anticipated with many constituents eager to see it open."

Mr Buckley said: "It is a welcome addition in the Craigavon area following a number of other renowned businesses taking up tenancies in the retail hotspot.

"The development will provide further employment opportunities and it will be a great economic boost to Upper Bann. ’’