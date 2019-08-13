NI crash victim’s husband dies day before her funeral

The husband of a 72-year-old woman, who died after a car crash last week, has also died in hospital - the day before her funeral.

John McKee passed away at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital last night as his family prepared for his wife Sylvia’s funeral in their native Portadown today.

Sylvia died after the two vehicle crash on the Northway on Sunday 4. She had been travelling with her husband in a Peugeot 108 car.

The 54-year-old driver of the other car, a Honda Accord, was arrested at the scene.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs McKee were made for today at Noon in Seagoe Parish Church.

Now there will be a joint funeral service today for the couple who had celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on July 7 this year.

Their daughter Nicola had described the family’s ‘nightmare’ following the crash.

She said that her father John had been fighting for his life in hospital while they made the funeral arrangements for their mother.

The couple were both avid fans of Liverpool FC from the 1970s and never missed a match.

Sylvia and John met in 1970 and got married in 1984.

They had three children Nicola, Sanya and Stephen. Tragically Sanya died suddenly in Poland six years ago while on holiday.

They adored their grandchildren, Sharon, Gemma, Stuart, Kris, Demi, Isha, Jason, Chloe-Anne, Tyler and Zara as well as her great grandchildren Tia, Levi, Katie and Sam.