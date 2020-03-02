NI man to cycle from Malin to Mizen for cancer charity

After his father died last July, Eamon Lavery was inspired by the level of care his dad received and wanted to give something back.

Now he is taking on the mammoth task of cycling from Malin Head in Co Donegal to Mizen Head in Co Cork - all in aid of Marie Curie Cancer.

But not content with that, the Lurgan man is planning on taking part in the Belfast Marathon this May and the Dublin Marathon in October.

The 37-year-old and his three older brothers, Sean, Martin and Michael, had been taking it in turns with their mum Carmel looking after their dad Eugene who had dementia.

“Fortunately my dad and our family received a lot of care and support during his illness which meant that we could still care for him at home.” said Eamon.

They had help from the community care team and Leonard Cheshire and later with the acute care team and district nurses.

Eamon said last year his brother Michael ran four marathons to raise funds for Leonard Cheshire.

“After Dad died, that spurred me on to do something and give back,” he said.

“I’ve decided that in 2020 I want to do something positive in my dad’s memory to help other families and people suffering from terminal illnesses who are going through the same things that we did.

“So in 2020 I have set myself 3 challenges. Run Belfast Marathon in May. Cycle from Malin Head in County Donegal to Mizen Head in County Cork the most northerly point to the most southerly point of Ireland in June. That’s 427 miles in 7 days. Run Dublin Marathon in October.”

He will be raising money for is Marie Curie. Marie Curie is the largest charitable provider of end of life care in Northern Ireland. “I’m hoping to raise awareness and funds for this wonderful organisation so any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Eamon is also running an Irish Rock night in Lurgan’s Railway Bar this Saturday March 7.

Topping the bill is The Good Intentions with local rocker Darryn Campbell. Popular Irish traditional musician Darryn Crossey will also be headlining the bill with many of his session friends. There will be support from singer Rebecah McManus also.

With such a talented show it is sure to be a great night, kicking off at 9pm. And all for a great cause.