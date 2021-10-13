Gillian Gardiner, who owns the dog-friendly Potato Cafe in Castle Lane, supports a charity called Roof which is raising money to buy PODs for the homeless this winter.

Gillian donates all her left over food to the charity as well as making extra pots of soup and stew and it is collected on a Saturday.

On Tuesday a woman arrived into The Potato Bar and ordered two apple crumbles. She paid by card and donated the rest to the Potato Bar’s fund helping to make apple crumbles for Roof.

Woman donates most of her £100 voucher to the Potato Bar in Lurgan's charity bake for Roof, a homeless charity.

Gillian said: “I don’t think I will ever get over this lady’s generosity. She donated her interest card and is getting two crumbles and the rest to be used to buy products to make our crumbles for our roof appeal.

“Basically this lady has given two homeless people a warm bed for the winter - their own pods — feeling blessed.”

Gillian explained: “Loads of local businesses are helping out, including Fintan O’Hagan. They donate whatever leftovers there are and the charity brings them to Belfast to help feed those who are homeless.”

Gillian is also baking delicious apple crumbles with half the money going to Roof also. She has apples donated from her husband’s family’s orchard and people are donating butter and flour.

Gillian Gardiner owner of Lurgan's The Potato Bar.

“We are gluten free in the Potato Bar and everyone has been so good about bringing gluten free products.”

The charity is also raising money to buy PODS for the homeless which are portable tents the homeless can shelter in.

The Potato Bar is particularly popular with dog owners who are welcome with their pets. Gillian also has a great range of pet friendly treats and cookies.

Dogs are welcome at Lurgan's The Potato Bar which is running a charity bake for the homeless in Belfast.

