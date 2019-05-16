Our Back Yard Festival time

The ‘Our Back Yard Music Festival’ returns on Saturday, June 29.

Now in its 5th year the festival continues to grow with its simple formula of the best sound, a special atmosphere and most importantly another stellar line-up including; Gareth Dunlop, Emerald Armada, Nathan O’Regan, Mosmo Strange, Hex Hue, up and coming artist I Am Muir and one of the hardest working talented cover bands in the country Anna’s Number.

Our Back Yard is an annual outdoor concert event in rural Co Armagh, consisting of one main stage, gates will open at 2pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday with on-site parking, camping, hot food, a full bar, a few niche stalls and several acres of campsite for patrons and performers.

Check it out: https://www.facebook.com/ourbackyardfestival/ https://www.ourbackyardfestival.com/