Plans to modernise gambling laws welcomed by Sinn Féin
A plan, drawn up to moderninse gambling laws, has been welcomed by Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.
The Upper Bann MLA explained that Minister Deirdre Hargey is set to deliver a major reform of gambling laws.
The Sinn Féin MLA said the changes would help protect people who gamble.
“This will update laws which are decades out of date and don’t reflect the change in technology,” said the Upper Bann MLA
“Gambling can be enjoyable, but we also need to make every effort to tackle problem gambling and keep people safe, particularly young people.
“This is a major step towards modernising gambling laws and making gambling safer.”
“Across Ireland, Sinn Féin are committed to tackling problem gambling and bringing our laws into the 21st century,” said the Upper Bann MLA.
