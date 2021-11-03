Portadown church hosts charity quiz in aid of Tearfund
The Tearfund’s ‘Big Quiz Night’ takes place on Saturday, November 20.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:34 pm
The Tearfund’s ‘Big Quiz Night’ takes place on Saturday, November 20.
It will be held in Thomas Street Methodist Church Hall in Portadown.
Teams of six are welcome.
Face coverings must be worn.
Enquires to 07982 216197.
