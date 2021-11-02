DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley praised the fundraisers: “2021 marks the 100th year since the first ever Poppy Appeal from the Royal British Legion. In this Centenary year, I want to thank the current, and all the previous volunteers who gave so generously of their time in raising funds to help Armed Forces personnel and their families.

“British Legion branches across Upper Bann and further afield have helped thousands of local veterans and their families and they continue to do so. I am privileged to support this Appeal and will continue to do so as they stand ready to support the next generation of servicemen and women.

“Every person, every donation and every poppy counts.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley who is supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

