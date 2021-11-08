Killicomaine Junior High School described the behaviour as ‘completely unacceptable’ and has informed the PSNI.

Some of the videos share photos of teachers aiming to ‘rate them’.

Thousands of people have viewed these videos which have been described as ‘unpleasant’.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the Tik Tok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In a statement, Killicomaine Junior High School said: “Killicomaine has been made aware of a number of Tik Tok accounts which have been set up with the aim of humiliating staff and some pupils.

“This behaviour appears to be part of a trend throughout Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.

“If we become aware of such accounts or unpleasant posts, we follow advice issued to us and contact the PSNI.

“Please review the apps your child has access to and their accounts on different social media platforms. Find attached the age guidance for the main platforms.”

