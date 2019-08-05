Praise as Pride flag flies from Civic Centre but Beattie under fire for displaying rainbow Union flag

As several local councillors praised the erection of the PRIDE flag at Craigavon Civic Centre, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie came under fire for displaying a rainbow version of the Union Flag.

For the first time the Pride flag was flown at three Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon buildings.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden described it as ‘a little bit of history’ “It’s a small but important gesture by Council to show our support and solidarity for those in the LGBT+ community. “

Sinn Fein Cllr Sorcha McGeown also described it as historical adding: “Proud to have started my first year in council being part of this and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. ”

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery said he wasn’t able to make the parade but called round to Craigavon to see the flag flying.

TUV MLA Jim Allister hit out at Mr Beattie and others who were parading at Pride with a rainbow version of the Union Jack, saying it was a ‘shameful perversion of the flag’. UUP leader Robin Swan said members of the armed forces recently took part in the London Pride carrying a pink version of the flag.