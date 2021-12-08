MP Carla Lockhart and her Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor colleague Darryn Causby gave a warm welcome to progress on the playpark.

Mrs Lockhart said: “A new play park for The Birches is badly needed and it is something that I, along with my colleagues on Council, have been working on for some time.

“This is a particularly exciting proposal given that the area has not had any investment in play over many years.

Portadown DUP Cllr Darryn Causby with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at the proposed site of a new play park in the Birches.

“The Birches is a thriving little village area with a school, lots of new housing and an active community group.

“It is wonderful to see that real progress is being made and the play park with a fair wind will be on site in 2022.

“ It was great to get an update yesterday (Monday) and hear of the very real progress with land acquisition and the scheme being worked up.

“It will be such a major benefit to the area and particularly to the current cohort of kids both in attendance at the school and living in the village.

“Investment in our children and local communities is critical and I am pleased to have worked along side our DUP council team who have been to the fore in championing and driving forward the play park replacement and looking at an overall play strategy.

“We will continue to work hard to deliver on this election promise.

“We also made the point concerning the need for inclusion of equipment for those children with physical disabilities.

“All playparks need to be as inclusive as possible, ensuring all children have the opportunity to enjoy a fun day out at the park.”

Councillor Causby added: “Parents in The Birches have been contacting me for some time around the need for a play facility and the proposals being brought forward by Council would ensure the delivery of a first class play park in the area.

“I am committed to driving this project forward and trust all other parties will get behind the investment needed to make this a reality.

“Play is so important for physical and mental health and development,” said the DUP councillor.

