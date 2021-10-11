Benny Partridge a member of Kilmoriarty LOL No 31 with his 70 year Membership Bar at a reception organised by the lodge recently.

Mr Partridge, who lived at Seagoe Park in the town, had been a member of Kilmoriarty LOL No 31.

Married to the late Beryl and a devoted father to Shirley and Jeffrey, Mr Partridge was also a keen railway enthusiast.

He was also a devoted grandfather to Aaron, Joanne, Kyle, Emily and Jonathon plus a Great-Granda of Samantha, Katie and George.

A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Seagoe Parish Church with public committal following in the adjoining graveyard at 2.40pm.

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations for the benefit of the Somme Memorial Field, Portadown via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services, Portadown c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.