PSNI appeal as teenage girl goes missing

The PSNI has launched an appeal as a teenager girl has gone missing in Co Armagh.

Police said the family of 15-year-old Lauren McAvoy are worried as she hasn't been seen in 'a day or two'.

Lauren McAvoy

A PSNI spokesperson said: "She's 15 and her family are worried as she hasn't been seen in a day or two. She was last thought to be in the Portadown area.

"As you can see she has very distinctive long red hair, she's about 5'1, slim and has braces on her teeth. It isn't known what she is wearing.

"If you know where she is, or have any info as to where she might be, please give us a call on 101, and quote reference: 189 15/05/2019

"She's absolutely not in any trouble, both us and her family just want to make sure she's safe & well.

"As always, any help is appreciated."