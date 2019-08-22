Randox supports local boxing club

Global healthcare company Randox Laboratories has announced Glenavy-based Townland Boxing Club, located near its headquarters in Crumlin, as one of its official charity partners for 2019/2020.

Randox staff in the UK and Ireland will be fundraising for the club through a range of events and initiatives throughout the year, including individual staff fundraising activities and the company’s popular Christmas Raffle for staff in December.

The company will also partner with the Tim Cogley Cardiac Screening Foundation in Liverpool, near its Randox Health Liverpool clinic.

Randox Founder and Managing Director, Dr. Peter FitzGerald, commented; “We are delighted to partner with the Tim Cogley Cardiac Screening Foundation in Liverpool and Townland Boxing Club in Glenavy. Both are very worthy causes close to the hearts of those living near two of our health check clinics – Randox Health Liverpool in Exchange Station and Randox Health Crumlin in Northern Ireland.

“Our partnerships with each of these charities focus on the health and wellbeing, in particular, of young people.”

Thomas Quinn, head coach at Townland Boxing Club, said; “Randox is a key employer in the area with tremendous influence and we look forward to partnering with them as we continue to bring boxing facilities and training to young people in the wider Glenavy area.”