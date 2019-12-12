Red Cross offers grants to two projects in the Craigavon area

The British Red Cross in Northern Ireland is making two PEACE IV grants worth £2500 each available through its new PRISM project for local organisations in the Craigavon area.

PRISM (Promoting Reconciliation and Integration through Safe Mediation) is a new PEACE IV project being led by the Red Cross in partnership with the Corrymeela peace centre, ArtsEkta and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Northern Ireland.

The project aims to bring refugees, asylum seekers and migrants together with PUL (Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist) and CNR (Catholic, Nationalist and Republican) communities to build positive relationships and celebrate cultural diversity.

Red Cross PRISM project manager Gemma Robinson explained: “The PRISM team first came to the Craigavon area 10 weeks ago. So far we have had some amazing activities like a drumming circle, holistic therapies and arts and crafts that helped people relax and get to know each other. We also hosted a residential at the Corrymeela peace centre in Ballycastle where participants had the opportunity to relax further.

“We now have two grants worth £2,500 each available to help local organisations in the Craigavon area who would like to build upon the success PRISM has had so far. If you have experience of bringing different communities together and managing potential conflicts by providing increased opportunities for positive contact, improving social networks and connections, provided integrated pathways into community life and/or removing barriers to community life for target groups, the PRISM team would like to hear from you.”

For further information on how to apply contact Mollie Drew at the Red Cross on mdrew@redcross.org.uk. The deadline for applications is Friday December 27.