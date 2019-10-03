Respected NI chemist, Danny McKavanagh, passes away

Tributes have been paid to the pharmacist Danny McKavanagh, who has passed away.

Mr McKavanagh had been a chemist for decades working from his premises in Lurgan's William Street.

The father of six was the go-to professional for many Lurgan people who felt ill and he had potions and cures for many ailments.#

Old Lurgan Photos posted a heartfelt tribute on their Facebook page today:

It said: "A bright light went out in Lurgan with the passing of Danny McKavanagh.

"Many will remember Danny as the warm-hearted and witty pharmacist in his William Street premises.

"Danny had a cure for all ailments not only with medicine but with his infectious cheeky smile and quick humour.

"Generations of people would often call in with him for a cure before going to see their doctor. Danny knew what would hit the spot.

"He had way with words and often got away with saying things that no one else could simply because he could say it with a smile.

"A passionate sports man he had a love affair with Clan Eireann that stretches back a lifetime. A fine footballer in his day his wiry frame often deceived the biggest of men and he certainly could hold his own against any opposition.

"When his playing days on the football field were over, he took up golf and was an active member of Lurgan Golf Club where he could often be seen out on the course up until recent times.

"Danny could always see the ray of sunshine in the darkest of clouds and on many occasions his quick-witted humour quelled many a tense situation. Lurgan has lost a gem of a man in Danny McKavanagh and Old Lurgan Photos offer his wife Betty and family circle our heartfelt sympathy at this time."

Mr McKavanagh died peacefully at his home in Lurgan's Lake Street on October 2.

He was the dearly beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Seamus, Eithne, Nuala, Brendan, Ursula and the late Máire R.I.P, beloved father-in-law of Linda, Seamus, John, Alison, Stevie and Paddy, and a loving granda and great granda.

His funeral will be on Friday at 10.00am from his home to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

The family has asked for no flowers please, but donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's N.I c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street, Lurgan BT67 9AH.