Revamp brings jobs at Airtastic Trampoline Park

Airtastic will open a new centre in Craigavon next year with an extension and rebranding of the existing trampoline park and Captain Green’s Adventure Golf, it’s been revealed

The site at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon is one of two new centres in the pipeline - the other is the former Toys R Us building in Newtownabbey.

In Craigavon they are extending, redeveloping and rebranding their current Airtastic Trampoline Park and Captain Green’s Adventure Golf site to create a brand new Airtastic Entertainment Centre.

At a cost of over £3 million the new centres will create up to 80 jobs and they will be Airtastic’s largest centres in Northern Ireland with the Newtownabbey site totalling approximately 45,000 sq foot of leisure space and Craigavon with 46,500 foot of leisure space.

In a major expansion to their portfolio and leisure offering the new centres will include ten pin bowling featuring the latest bowling technology, space themed indoor mini golf courses, a new and exciting Inflata and Ninja park concept which will be Ireland’s first (Newtownabbey), Trampoline and Ninja Park (Craigavon) and amusement arcades where you can play to win tickets and exchange them for prizes.

Visitors will also be able to eat, drink as well as play, at their restaurant NY Kitchen, which will serve food and drinks including burgers, pizzas, shakes, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages too.

Subject to planning to the Craigavon site will open early 2020 and the Newtownabbey site mid 2020.

Sharyn Ingrey, Area Manager for Airtastic Entertainment Centre commented “We’re excited to be opening another two Airtastic Entertainment Centres in Northern Ireland and for the first time featuring ten pin bowling in Airtastic. Our new centres in Newtownabbey and Craigavon will be a one stop shop for entertainment where our customers can bounce, ninja, play ten pin bowling, space adventure golf, play to win tickets in our amusement arcades and exchange them for prizes and enjoy our restaurant NY Kitchen and all in one location.

“Combined with our other four Airtastic centres located in Bangor, Belfast , Craigavon and Cork, Airtastic is now the largest leisure operator in Ireland providing the best entertainment to wide range of people.”