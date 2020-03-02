Royal British Legion celebrates St Patrick

The Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their annual St Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebrations on Saturday, March 14.

The parade forms up outside the Royal British Legion at 1.30pm in Thomas Street, where The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and a number of dignitaries will present a Sprig of Shamrock to the veterans on parade.

Before the Parade the Reverend Lucy Burden, Curate of St Mark’s, will conduct a short St Patrick’s service followed by a history on the significance of the Shamrock to Irish soldiers by the Parade Marshall.

At 2pm the Legion, accompanied by St Mark’s Band, will conduct a parade of the town via Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street sand High street, where the Deputy Lord Mayor will take the salute before the parade returns back to Thomas Street for an address by the Deputy Lord Mayor and the chief VIP.

Afterwards those who were on parade will receive a traditional shot of rum and have an afternoon’s celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.

All veterans are welcome to join the parade and participate in the celebrations.