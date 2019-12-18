Sad passing of faithful Glenavon FC fan and Orangeman

A well-known Glenavon supporter and stalwart of the Dollingstown community has passed away following a short illness

Henry Aiken, a retired prison officer from Gilpin Park in the village, passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, December 18) at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Henry, aged 85, rarely missed a Glenavon match home or away and was a faithful member of the Triangle Glenavon Supporters Club.

With a passion for football dating from an early age as a player and later supporter, he quickly became part of the fabric of life at the club

Originally from Ballinamallard in Co Fermanagh, Henry was the beloved husband of the late Violet and loving father of sons Clint and Glenn.

The family moved to Dollingstown from Lisbellaw in Co Fermanagh in the late seventies after Henry began working as a prison officer at HMP Maze.

He quickly adapted to life in Dollingstown and became a well-known and respected member of the community there, particularly through his involvement with the Orange lodge in the village - LOL 62 Wickcliffe’s Invincible Morning Star.

His funeral will take place from his home at 68 Gilpin Park, Dollingstown on Saturday, December 21, at 10.30am (service 10.15am) for service in St. Saviours Church in Dollingstown at 11.00am followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

Family and friends are welcome to share their condolences in the family home (address above) on Friday from 6pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law Paula, daughter-in-law to be Lisa and family circle.