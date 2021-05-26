School welcomes First Minister

Ruth Harkness, principal at the senior high explained: “As part of the Northern Ireland Centenary events throughout 2021 we welcomed the First Minister, Mrs Foster to plant a tree to mark the occasion.

“This year marks an important milestone in our history, we want to give our students the opportunity to shine a light on what makes Northern Ireland so special and to celebrate its culture and traditions.

“We are delighted that the First Minister was able to join us, and that our students have been able to share their thoughts on the contribution Northern Ireland has made over the last 100 years.”

During the visit, Mrs Foster met pupils and teachers, and took part in a tree planting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

The First Minister also visited a special exhibition of favourite memories and much-loved locations created by students at Craigavon Senior High School as part of their Centenary celebrations.

She commended the inspirational display of images and prose which celebrate the best of Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said: “I was delighted to meet with students and hear from them about what matters most to them. It is clear that they have a love and a passion for this place that I share.

“The only point of difference between us is whether Fermanagh’s lakes or Armagh’s orchards make the top spot on the finest place to live.

“As we turn into our second century, it is important that we remember what is great about this place.

“We have an amazing landscape of great natural beauty and wonderful people who are warm and generous of spirit.