Scott Brown to be laid to rest

The man who died suddenly at his home in Ulsterville Park, Portadown, earlier this week will be laid to rest tomorrow (Friday, July 26).

Scott Brown was the dearest beloved son of Tony and Gail, dearly loved brother of Stephanie, brother-in-law of John and a devoted uncle of Harper.

Funeral service takes place on Friday at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of Mindwise c/o Milne Funeral Services.

Police have said they are not treating his death as suspicious.