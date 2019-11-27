Senior Church of  Ireland cleric passes

A senior Church of Ireland cleric in Armagh diocese the Venerable Raymond Hoey has died after a lengthy illness at the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. He was 72 and had been in failing health for some time..

Archdeacon Hoey, a Co Fermanagh man, began his clerical career as a curate in St Mark’s parish church in Portadown.

In 1978, he was appointed rector of the joint parishes of Christ Church, Bessbrook and St Luke’s Church, Mullaglass and spent his entire ministry there until 2014, before retiring.

He was involved for more than a decade as archdeacon of Armagh and was prominently involved in the administration of the Armagh diocese. He is survived by his wife Florrie; son Jonathan and daughter Shauna.

Archdeacon Hoey was buried after a funeral service in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland cathedral, Armagh on Tuesday.