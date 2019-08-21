Service of Reflection for murdered brethren to mark Orange Victims Day

A special Service of Reflection to mark Orange Victims Day is to be held at the “Museum of Orange Heritage”, Sloan’s House, Loughgall, on Sunday, September 1.

It is being organised by County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge, in conjunction with Families Acting for Innocent Relatives (FAIR).

The service will be at 3.30pm and will be conducted by the Deputy County Grand Chaplains, with Wor Bro Rev Edwin Frazer, Armagh District Chaplain, giving the address.

Tullyvallen Silver Band will accompany the hymns and, during the service, the names of the 68 brethren from County Armagh who were murdered during The Troubles will be read.

There will then be an Act of Remembrance and a moment of reflection for the sacrifice of the murdered brethren.

Relatives of the brethren are cordially invited to attend, also everyone else.

Regalia is to be worn please by the members of the Institution present.

A retiring collection will be taken up for the RUC and UDR Benevolent Funds.