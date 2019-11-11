Smaller towns to get mini Xmas markets

News that Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is to trial mini Christmas markets in small towns such as Tandragee and Richhill has been welcomed.

For several years large towns such as Portadown, Lurgan and Armagh has benefited from a Christmas market but smaller towns have felt neglected.

Councillors lobbied that smaller towns should be included and this year there will be mini Christmas markets in Richhill, Tandragee, Waringstown, Donaghacloney, Dromore and Keady.

At Richhill, the Christmas evening and mini twilight market will be on Wednesday November 27, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

In Tandragee the mini twilight market will be on the same day as teh Christmas Lights switch on -December 6 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Waringstown’s mini market will be on Saturday December 14 from 10am to 6pm and Donaghcloney’s on November 29, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Independent Unionist Cllr Paul Berry said: “I am delighted that the Mini Twilight Markets are going to be introduced this year in some of the smaller towns. Over the years larger towns have benefited from more focus, finance and marketing while smaller towns felt like the poor cousin. I’m glad myself and fellow rural councillors argued that something needs to be provided for the Switch on of Lights to attract local people and support towns and businesses.”