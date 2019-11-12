Sorrow at sudden death of NI farmer Neville Hylands

Family, friends and the entire community have been left in shock and sorrow at the sudden death of NI farmer Neville Hylands, aged just 52.

Mr Hylands, from Moygannon Lane, Donaghcloney, passed away suddenly last Friday.

Neville John Hylands

His son, Nathan, said: “He was a family man, always had time to talk to people. He always had a big smile on his face. He loved farming.”

Mr Hylands was the dearly loved husband of Cathie, much loved and proud father of Nathan and Caylan, dear son of Sidney and the late Betty and loving brother of Charmain and brother-in-law of Ken.

A Funeral Service will be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Donaghcloney on Wednesday 13th November at 1pm followed by interment in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Waringstown.

Family and friends welcome at his fathers home 28 Moygannon Lane.

The family have asked for donations, rather than flowers, if desired, be may be made for St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Donaghcloney c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.