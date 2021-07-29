Stunning home in popular area

The property benefits from a floored loft room suitable as a home office and a garage conversion adding that much needed extra space for growing families, this room would be ideal as an extra bedroom or reception room.

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within this extremely popular residential area this house is sure to appeal to first time buyers and families alike.

This charming home is beautifully presented inside and out with nothing to do but simply move in. The location is excellent and offers easy access to local schools and amenities.

Full accommodation comprises;

Ground Floor;

Hallway - PVC entrance door, laminate wood floor, large under-stairs store.

Lounge - Feature fireplace, bay window, laminate wood floor, double doors to kitchen/diner.

Kitchen/Diner - Solid wood fitted kitchen, dining area with double sliding door to rear garden, vinyl floor, part tiled walls.

Utility Room - Sink, units, gas boiler, plumbed for washing machine, vinyl floor, part tiled walls.

WC - downstairs toilet recently refurbished.

Family Room/Bedroom Four - laminate wood floor.

First Floor;

Bedroom One - spacious double bedroom, large built in slide robe, carpet.

Bedroom Two - double bedroom, carpet.

Bedroom Three - single bedroom built in wardrobe, carpet.

Bathroom - Modern four piece family bathroom suite, new shower recently fitted, tiled floor, fully tiled walls.

Loft Room - slingsby ladder access, fully floored and usable space, velux window, laminate wood floor, light and power. (suitable as home office)

Outside;

Driveway to front with parking for up to three cars, lawn.

Fully enclosed rear garden with raised pebbled area, spacious patio, artificial lawn and spacious shed with light and power to side.