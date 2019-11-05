Top awards for incredABLE group

Portadown group incredABLE have scooped two awards and highly commended in two more at the NI Social Enterprise Awards.

At a special evening on Friday, at the Annual Social Enterprise NI Gala Awards Dinner in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza HOtel, the group were part of 450 celebrated guests from the social enterprise, private, public and educational sectors.

Nigel Hampton, Director, receiving 'Leader of the year' award, present by UCIT's Phelim Sharvin

incredABLE scooped four awards in total; Nigel Hampton, Director won ‘Leader of the Year’ category; Samantha McCartney, Head of Catering won ‘Employee of the Year’ category; Peter Hanna, Volunteer and Trustee came runner up receiving highly commended in the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ category; and the whole incredABLE team came runner up receiving highly commended in the ‘NI Social Enterprise of the Year’ category.

incredABLE is a leading voluntary organisation and social enterprise creating incredible opportunities for incredABLE people, people with a learning/ intellectual disability and autism throughout the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area.

They have a diverse portfolio of work which includes short break and respite provision, six youth clubs, two social enterprise cafes (One Eighty in Mandeville Street, Portadown; and Café incredABLE in the Jethro Centre, Lurgan) as well as many more meaningful and inclusive life opportunities.

Director Nigel Hampton said, “Our team work hard to create incredABLE opportunities that impact enormously on the lives of children and adults with a learning disability and autism locally.

Samantha McCartney, Head of Catering, receiving 'Employee of the year' award, presented by Firmus Energy

“We are delighted to receive these awards, the recognition it brings, and the platform it gives us to tell our story of what impact and difference we are making. This is undoubtedly a team achievement and we are grateful to the many stakeholders who help us fulfil our social purpose.”

Chair of the board of Trustees Mairead McAlinden said “On behalf of the board of incredABLE, I would like to thank and congratulate our staff, volunteers and fellow trustees for their hard work and commitment which enabled us to secure this recognition.”

To find out more about the work of incredABLE please visit www.incredable.org.uk or follow us on social media- Twitter/ weareincredABLE or check out our Facebook pages / weareincredABLE, OneEightyRestaurant & CafeincredABLE