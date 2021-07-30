In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, the event promises to be a fun day out with a BBQ, bouncy castle, tuck shop, ice cream, lucky dips, Brookvale milkshakes available to purchase and much more.

The event will take place on Saturday August 7, 2021.

Registration is at 7pm, leaving at 7:30pm sharp. The route will travel through Magheralin, Dollingstown and part of Waringstown.

The full route is on Bleary Young Farmers' Facebook page

The organisers say all types and colours of tractors welcome, old or new.

Profits are to be split evenly between Macmillan Cancer Support and Bleary YFC.

Donations welcome and all support is much appreciated.

COVID Restrictions will apply and those attending are asked to wear a face covering and stay within your own social bubble. Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

If you wish to join, you can register to be a Bleary YFC member at the event. All new members aged 12-30 will be warmly welcomed at our first night back on Friday September 3, 2021 at 8pm, Remember you don’t have to be a farmer!

A spokesperson said: "We cant wait to see you all there! For more information, please pm the Facebook or Instagram page or email [email protected]

