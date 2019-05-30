Translink display at Lurgan show ahead of railway line closure

Machinery to be used in the track renewal this summer is to be on display at Lurgan Show at the weekend.

The display is part of Translink's Bus and Train Week's annual celebration of public transport in Northern Ireland.

Train track to close at Lurgan for a month over the summer

The transport firm, which is closing the beleaguered Lurgan line for a major upgrade in July, is sponsoring the show this year.

And they are using it as an opportunity to raise awareness of the forthcoming programme of works.

It plans to upgrade over 1.7km of track between the William Street and Bell’s Row level crossings.

The work will require a full line closure at Lurgan between Friday 26th July and Friday 23rd August inclusive.

A spokesperson said it 'will ensure maintenance of the overall performance and high safety standards of this important southern rail corridor for both local and cross-border passengers'.

Machinery to be used as part of the track renewal project will be on display at the Lurgan Show on 1st June and in Lurgan Train Station’s car park on Sunday 2nd June, with members of Translink’s contractor team on hand to discuss the project.

An arts project will also be launched on Thursday 6th June leading to the design of artistic pieces which will be used to reimagine the signalling cabins at William Street, Lake Street and Bell’s Row beside the railway line in the town.

The result of a colouring-in competition linked to railway safety, which has been taken forward by children from Drumnamoe Nursery School, will also be on display throughout the week.

Allan Stewart, Translink’s Project Manager for the Lurgan Area Track Renewal project, said: ‘‘Bus and Train week will have a strong focus on Lurgan this year, with the forthcoming works in July and August being undertaken as part of the Lurgan Area Track Renewal Project.

‘‘We will also be using the week to continue our engagement with the local community as many of our staff, as well as our contractors, will be available to speak to the public. I would therefore encourage people to come along to Lurgan Train Station during the week and get involved in the various activities which are ongoing.’’