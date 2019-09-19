Tribute paid to Lurgan community stalwart

Tribute has been paid to Hugh Campbell, a well known figure in the Lurgan community, who has passed away.

Mr Campbell passed away peacefully yesterday (September 18) at Rosemount Nursing Home, Portadown.

He was the dearly beloved husband of Eileen formerly of Kilmaine Street and Oakleigh Fold Lurgan RIP, and much loved father of Anne, Donna, Kevin, Patricia and Michael, loving brother of Ann, a loving granda and great granda and a beloved father-in-law.

Funeral on Saturday at 10.15am from the family home 71 Belvedere Manor BT67 9NN to St Peter’s Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Peter’s Church Restoration Fund c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street, Lurgan BT67 9AH.

Mr Campbell was a familiar sight around Lurgan town centre for many years - in his distinctive flat cap.

He was known for his cross-community work.

Paying tribute the Old Lurgan Photos Facebook page said; “Lurgan has lost another quiet hero... Hugh Campbell who has sadly passed away.

“Hugh had a passion for Lurgan and its people.

“He was a helper, he was an encourager, he was a giver particularly of his time.

“He devoted himself to not only looking after his family but to the people of our town.

“During the time of the Troubles and up to recent times Hugh was always working hard at Cross Community work. He saw no difference in anyone we were all suffering the same pain and hardship.

“Often, he could have been spotted ‘up the town’ wearing his distinctive flat cap and overcoat at a cross community event by either supporting those leading it or helping raise funds for the event.

“A quiet and unassuming man he didn’t seek the limelight, but enjoyed working away in the background offering a hand to anyone in need. We at Old Lurgan Photos pass on our heartfelt sympathy to the family at this sad time. Thanks Hugh, for everything you done for Our Town.”