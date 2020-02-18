Tributes to NI biker and charity worker who passed away suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a popular NI biker and charity worker who died suddenly at the weekend.

Dick (Jerome) McConville, passed away on Saturday aged 60 years old .

A popular biker, who is originally from Magheralin, near Lurgan, Co Armagh, had been ill for some time.

His funeral will take place tomorrow morning in his adopted town of Drogheda.

A former pupil of St Paul's High School, Lurgan, Mr McConville had been living in Co Louth for some years.

An avid fan of motorbikes all his life, Dick started the Shin Wacker's Club at his Aunt Mary's shed in McDonald's Terrace in Lurgan.

He loved his Harley and Triumph and loved organising many bike rallies around Ireland for charities. He was very fond of the Down's and Proud organisation and NI Hospice.

He was a professional cleaner by trade and had his own business for many years, working particularly around his adopted home in Co Louth and north Dublin.

About 20 years ago he was awarded a Bachelor's degree in philosophy while working and rearing a family.

Through an Irish Bikers' forum, he did a lot of runs for charity, including for sick children.

His brother Mike said: "Dick's biggest key factor when on the road was safety first and by God could he shout. I believe he was a humanitarian."

Mike said his brother had been struggling with physical and mental health issues for some time.

Dick was predeceased by his dad Tommy and brother Brian.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sons Gary and Mark, daughters Emma and Catherine, his mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, Ann and extended family.

His remains will rest at Townley's Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) until Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.