Tributes to popular bakery owner who passed away

Tributes have been paid to a popular bakery owner who has passed away on Tuesday.

Dorothy Titterington (known as Dorothy Carson, had been the friendly owner of 'Dorothy's Bakery' in Lurgan for many years.

Dorothy ran the family baker in Church Place and High Street with her brother Cyril and mother May.

Her funeral will take place on Friday at St John's Parish Church Moira.

Writing on Old Lurgan Photos, it was said: "Lurgan has lost a gem of a woman this week with the passing of Dorothy Titterington.

"More commonly known throughout the town as Dorothy Carson who along with her mother May and brother Cyril ran the family bakery in Church Place and High Street...’Dorothy’s’.

"The bakery was an institution in Lurgan. You went in for a half a dozen buns and came out with one or two extra. Her generosity was famous.

"The bakery has been closed now for around twenty years when the family retired but it’s still talked about today.

"You walked in through the door and the warm smell of freshly baked bread filled the air.

"Dorothy standing behind the counter always had a big friendly smile and nothing was any trouble.

"She loved her customers and she loved her staff."

Dorothy was the wife of the late Herbie and dearly loved mother of Ian (late of Dromore Road Lurgan).

A funeral service will be held in St John’s Parish Church Moira on Friday 7th at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

House strictly private.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law Alma, grandchildren Leanne, Alison and her husband Justin and Great-grandchildren Oscar and Luckis.