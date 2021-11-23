The Upper Bann MLA is focusing his efforts in donating food to elderly residents in supported housing within the constituency.

“Many people are suffering the effects of rising living costs, leaving households with less money to spend on food, electricity and heating.

“No one in our community should have to choose between being hungry or cold this Christmas.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley launches his third Christmas Appeal.

“I am aware of many community initiatives to help families locally, and in this spirit, I am focusing this year’s Christmas Appeal on addressing hunger in the local community.

“That’s why I am asking for the support of the local community in donating non-perishable food items, so that we can present elderly people in supported housing with a food hamper this Christmas.

“In previous years, with the help and support of the community, I have been able to donate toys to the Children’s Hospital at Craigavon Area Hospital and conduct a shoebox appeal for residents in local care homes.

“Any help great or small would be gratefully received and will help spread some joy across the community this Christmas. Thank you for your generosity!”

