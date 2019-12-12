Urgent appeal to find missing Bernice Farrell - last seen days ago

Police are appealing for information about the safety of missing Bernice Farrell.

The 39-year-old was last seen in Newry on Tuesday - December 10 - at 2.30pm.

Police have made the appeal on PSNI Facebook.

"Bernice Farnell, 39 has not been heard of since yesterday (Monday) and Police are looking to get in touch with her to confirm that she is safe and well.

"Bernice was last seen wearing a black bomber style jacket, red jumper, blue jeans, brown ugg boots.

"She is about 5ft 8ins of slim build and has short cut brown hair.



"If you have seen Bernice or have any information about her whereabouts please get in touch by dialing 101 and quoting reference number 338 11/12/19."