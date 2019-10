Police are concerned for the safety of missing Steven Wheatley.

He was last seen in the Kernan area of Craigavon at 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday 27th October).

Steven Wheatley who is missing

A post on PSNI Facebook says that Steven is thought to be travelling in his white Peugeot partner van.



The post asks for anyone who sees Steven to "please inform police on 101 quoting reference 2069 of 27/10/19".