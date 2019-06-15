Wall to commemorate victims of terrorism

More than 700 family members of Co Armagh security personnel who were murdered by terrorists will attend the unveiling of a new memorial tomorrow.

The County Armagh Memorial Wall – bearing the names of 345 victims who were either killed in the county or came from the county – is a permanent structure at St Mark’s Church of Ireland in Armagh.

It will be unveiled by Earl Caledon, Lord Lieutenant of Armagh and dedicated by former primate Lord Eames.

Large numbers are expected at the 3pm ceremony including 750 family members of victims who have requested to attend. Armagh Orange Hall will act as an overflow hall with an audio/video link in place. The service will also be broadcast via the County Armagh Memorial Wall Facebook page.

In 2007 the County Armagh Phoenix Group Ltd was formed to support ex security service members who were victims of terrorism in Co Armagh. In 2015 the group set itself a five year target for the memorial but such was the generosity in fundraising it was completed a year early.

Its chair David Hammerton BEM said: “Each name represents the tragic life of a loved one torn from their families in brutal and pre-planned acts of violence.

“It was bad enough that some of these lives should be taken whilst the victims were serving in uniform to protect all communities in County Armagh.

“Many were also murdered when off-duty whilst going about their day-to-day business, attending their places of worship and even in their own home.

“Some were murdered even after they had left or retired from their service with the security forces.”