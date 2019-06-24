Waringstown Cavalcade taking to the road this Friday night

The annual Waringstown Cavalcade in aid of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund takes place on Friday, June 28, from 5.30pm.

Come along to a family fun night out with over 500 vehicles taking part.

All funds raised are invested in research and treatment of kidney disease directly for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

This year the cavalcade is celebrating 60 years of the iconic Mini. As always, all other makes of classic cars, lorries, motorbikes and tractors will be very welcome. For further information or entry forms contact Mrs Anne Hyland on 028 4066 2131 or download from the website www.kidneyresearchni.com