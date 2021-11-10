Welcome for new bus shelter in Milltown near Maghery, Co Armagh

Milltown resident Sheila Robinson at the new bus shelter with SDLP Cllr Eamon McNeill.

For generations residents and school children stood in all weathers waiting for a bus to Portadown.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Eamon McNeill (SDLP) said he has been lobbying for a bus shelter in Milltown for quite some time.

He said: “I started working on this at the beginning of 2020.

“It’s been a long protracted journey with me continually putting pressure on Council Officials.

“A lot of meetings and site visits took place to get the bus shelter in the right place.

“Dates were promised and goalposts kept moving but I kept the pressure on and they finally agreed to put it in place.

“Thankfully its finished before the winter months and school children and other bus users will benefit from it.

“I’m just delighted for everyone as this has been long overdue and I would like to pay tribute to senior council officials who made it happen.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.