Women’s Day of Prayer in Portadown

FINAL preparations are being made for the Women’s World Day of Prayer in Portadown.

World Day of Prayer will be taking place in Edenderry Methodist Church this Friday, March 6.

The focus is on Zimbabwe and women from all over the world will be reflecting on the difficulties and unrest that have plagued that country over the years.

A considerable lot of hard work has gone into organising the Edenderry service and the church decorations will reflect life in Zimbabwe.

World Day of Prayer is an international inter-church organisation which enables everyone to hear the thoughts of women from all parts of the world.

The day is celebrated in over 170 countries.

Friday’s service starts at 8pm and the organisers are appealing for a good turn-out.

All are welcome to join in.