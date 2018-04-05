Pet food firm now supplying bar

A local pet food manufacturer is helping a Belfast bar extend not only its menu but its clientele.

Dog owners have been given treat as Belfast bar, The Dirty Onion has launched a brand-new menu for its furry, four-legged customers.

Created in partnership with pet food brand, Naturo, dogs can now enjoy a nutritious meal with their owners, with dishes created using high-quality, fresh, natural ingredients, made in Northern Ireland.

The range of healthy dog foods are a delectable array of doggy favourites including: chicken and rice, salmon and potato, lamb or turkey, served alongside rice and vegetables. No meal out would be complete without dessert, so dogs can enjoy a liver brownie or Frozzys, a frozen yogurt packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Based in County Armagh, Mackle Pet Foods, who own Naturo was established over 40 years ago by the Mackle family, whose aim is to create pure and natural pet food from the family farm.

They work closely with leading nutritionists to ensure their products meet the specific nutritional needs of pets; targeting their immune and digestive systems, as well as the quality of their skin and coat.

Claire McNally, marketing manager with Naturo Pet Foods, said; “Naturo is delighted to partner with the Dirty Onion, bringing our wonderful range of natural pet foods to local dogs visiting this favourite Belfast bar.”

