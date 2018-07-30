Plea to find bracelet gift from terminally ill aunt

Police have issued a special plea to help find a bracelet - a gift from a girl's terminally ill aunt.

The bracelet was lost sometime between Wednesday July 18 and Friday July 20 in Portadown.

PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook: "We rarely put up posts about lost property when we haven't found it, aside from pets. This one is different. Very different.

"One of our call handlers took a lost property call a few days ago which he knew immediately needed some extra attention.

"This bracelet was given to the caller by her auntie. Shortly after receiving such a beautiful gift, the family found out that her auntie was terminally ill.

"The sentimental value behind it therefore goes without further explanation.

"We believe it was lost in the Portadown area sometime between Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th July.

"If you see it, or know someone who's picked it up, please get in touch with us. The incident number is 870 of 23/07/18.

"It will be out there somewhere. Together i'm sure we can find it and get it back to it's owner. Please share."