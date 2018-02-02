Police appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary at home

Police are investigating the report of a burglary at a house in the Annaghanoon Road area of Waringstown on Wednesday, January 24.

Sometime between 3.30pm and 5pm the property was broken into and a sum of money and quantity of jewellery stolen

The haul included:

• 18 ct gold antique cameo brooch

• An antique cameo ring

• A sovereign 9 ct gold watch

• An Albert chain with each link stamped with 9 ct gold.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who is offered any of this jewellery for sale, to contact Detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1022 24/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.