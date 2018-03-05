Police appeal as man stabbed

A man was stabbed in Lurgan on Saturday, with up to three males thought to have been involved.

Appealing for witnesses police said: “Today, a man in his 20s lies in a hospital bed having undergone surgery after a stabbing.

“Whilst these are not life threatening, he has sustained crush injuries to his hand and a substantial stab wound to his leg.”

The attack is alleged to have happened around 11.30pm on Saturday night (March 3) on Victoria Street in Lurgan.

The police spokesman said: “We believe up to three males were involved, one of whom was armed with a knife and another with a wooden bat or similar. All had their faces covered with either scarves or hoods.

“After the attack, the suspects are believed to have made off on foot towards Kilwilke.

“Do you live on Victoria Street or nearby? Did you see a group of people making off on foot, or coming into the area who were in the process of masking up? Do you know who they are? Were you driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that could help?

“Regardless of the motives, there are people out there who believe that carrying knives and inflicting such wounds on people is acceptable in our society. It isn’t, and they shouldn’t be allowed a hiding place.

“If you know anything, call 101. The incident number is 1425 of 03/03/18. If you would rather speak completely anonymously- call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”