The P.S.N.I. has launched an urgent appeal for information that could help them locate a missing Northern Ireland woman.

Dolores Hughes, 62, was last seen in the Moy area of Co. Tyrone on Wednesday.

Dolores Hughes. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"We are urgently trying locate Dolores," said the P.S.N.I.

"She is possibly wearing knee length skirt and black top.

"If you have seen Dolores or know of her whereabouts PM us or call 101," added the P.S.N.I.